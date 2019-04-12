Student Of The Year 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday Are The New Batch Of 2019!

Way back in 2012, Karan Johar bring back the trend of campus romance with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt starrer Student Of The Year. Seven years later, filmmaker Punit Malhotra takes us back to St. Teresa where we have the new batch of students- Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria waiting for us.

Strikingly similar to his predeccessor, Student Of The Year 2 brings us the tale of love, friendship, sportsmanship and companionship where Tiger, Ananya and Tara fight for love. This time, our hero finds his competitor in Aditya Seal who plays the bad boy of St. Teresa who is hell-bent on giving Tiger some tough time.

Amidst all this, Ananya and Tara vye for Tiger's attention. In between heartbreak, rejection and fights, who will win the coveted trophy of the year? While the trailer gives Tiger ample of chance to flaunt his droolworthy abs and 'kicks and punches', the leading ladies too impress with their glam avatar.

Check out the trailer here-

Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, Student Of The Year 2 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 10, 2019.

