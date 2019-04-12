Student Of The Year 2 Twitter Response: 'They're Doing Everything In College Except Studying'

Funny how they are doing everything besides anything related to studying in the #StudentOfTheYear2 trailer#SOTY2Trailer — Sid (@SidKSchrute) April 12, 2019

They're Doing Everything Except Studying!

College life is supposed to be all about studies and having fun here and there but Student of The Year 2 is the exact opposite.

Honestly I never loved Karan Johar's direction. The way he represent young faces in Bollywood is horrible. He doing same things again and again... I mean we are living in 2019 & this guy is still stuck in early 2000's.#SOTY2Trailer — Sudhanshu (@agiftby_santa) April 12, 2019

Karan Johar Is Still Living In 2000s

Well, a lot of youngsters nowadays feel the same way about a Karan Johar's film.

SOTY itself was a trashy movie but this looks even worse , not saying it wasnt expected. #SOTY2Trailer — Sahil (@TheAceGuy_) April 12, 2019

The Trailer Is Worse

Another user is upset that the trailer of Student of The Year 2 is worse than the prequel.

#SOTY2Trailer: So #TigerShroff looks in top form... He is the best thing about this. But other than that, everything else about this trailer looks dud. For me the 1st SOTY wasn’t a masterpiece, but it sure looks like one in comparison to this. Not impressed! 😕 #StudentOfTheYear2 — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) April 12, 2019

Tiger Shroff Is Good But The Trailer Is A Dud!

A Twitter user appreciated Tiger Shroff's work in Student of The Year 2 but called the trailer a dud.