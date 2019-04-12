English
    Student Of The Year 2 Twitter Response: 'They're Doing Everything In College Except Studying'

    Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of The Year 2 trailer released today and Twitterati is furious with what they just saw. A lot of people tweeted their disappointment and poked fun at the Karan Johar's productional for making college students look over the top and way too glamorous and doing everything except studying. Check out the tweets below...

    They're Doing Everything Except Studying!

    College life is supposed to be all about studies and having fun here and there but Student of The Year 2 is the exact opposite.

    Karan Johar Is Still Living In 2000s

    Well, a lot of youngsters nowadays feel the same way about a Karan Johar's film.

    The Trailer Is Worse

    Another user is upset that the trailer of Student of The Year 2 is worse than the prequel.

    Tiger Shroff Is Good But The Trailer Is A Dud!

    A Twitter user appreciated Tiger Shroff's work in Student of The Year 2 but called the trailer a dud.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
