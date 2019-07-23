English
    Success Goes To Shahid Kapoor's Head? Fans SLAM His Attitude After He Refuses To Pose For Media

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It seems the recent outing of Shahid Kapoor has left fans wondering if success has gone to his head. Why, you ask? Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the massive success of his latest release, Kabir Singh. Recently, the actor was snapped along with his daughter, Misha Kapoor and when he came out of his car, he was surrounded by paparazzi. However, the actor looked in a hurry and refused to pose for media and this act of Shahid's, didn't go well with the netizens.

    Netizens Upset With Shahid's Attitude

    @prajakta603: "Itna attitude kyu Bhai? Hum hai isiliye aap ho ek smile to kar dete camera ke liye.."

    @dolly.143_: "Success ke side effects😲 Husband attitude ki Dukan and wife arrogance ki Dukan sahi hai."

    Fans Target Shahid Left & Right

    @zohreenmerchant: "It is understandable that he needs privacy but just looking at the camera and smiling also could be ok but the way he ignored was not right as when they need publicity for their movie then they would not mind even talking to Media as they need publicity 😅"

    @swarna_food: "Fame is talking already, why this attitude @shahidkapoor??"

    And The Negative Comments Continued Pouring In..

    @theshanakhan: "So rude he is."

    @vrankxannemiek: "He is the male version of Aishwarya rai. Too protective for his children."

    @sumiyaa19: "Abi ek hi copied movie hit hui aur itna attitude...stardom handle karna sab k bass ki baat nai..."

    However, Some Also Defended Shahid

    @not_specified22: "Now people are going to say that He is showing attitude now that the movie has made money! Please understand he is with his Kid and he's trying comfort her so she's not intimidated with so many cameras. So chill."

    @mid_pathan: "Oh common guys he is giving his attention to his daughter.... what's this logic that if he doesn't smile he is arrogant ???? Such a baseless logic !! He is spending time with his family after sooooo long..."

    (Social media posts aren't edited)

    Read more about: shahid kapoor kabir singh
