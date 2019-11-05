    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Has Success Gone To Ranu Mondal's Head? Her Rude Act With A Fan Caught On Camera!

      By
      |

      The internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who rose to fame after her singing video went viral on social media platforms, is yet again in the headlines owing to all the wrong reasons! It's known to all that it was Himesh Reshammiya who provided a platform to Ranu Mondal and gave her a break in his film Happy Hardy and Heer. Apparently, Himesh roped in Ranu Mondal to sing three songs for his film and after then, her fame touched new heights.

      But as they say, everybody can't handle fame and it seems Ranu Mondal is no different! The internet sensation is being slammed by many netizens as a video of hers has been going viral online. In the video, a lady can be seen tapping on Ranu Mondal's shoulder politely for a selfie.

      Going by the video, one can figure out, Ranu Mondal didn't like the tap on her shoulder and for the same reason, she can be seen reprimanding the lady fan. Check out the video below and also see how netizens reacted to the video..

      View this post on Instagram

      Social | Don't touch me; I'm celebrity now. #ranumondal #Kolkata #Bollywood #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodnews #bollywoodcelebrity #Mumbai #Filmcity #IndianHistoryLive

      A post shared by Indian History Pictures (@indianhistorylive) on

      @noneedofbluetick: "She need therapy!"

      @ani.fatima.1800: "I don like her for this behaviour."

      @vikrant11octt: "Haha.. her attitude is just like her voice -- BAD .. there are many other singers who are long lost n need to be given attention instead of this RANU mandal .."

      @dangkamlesh: "She has forgotten wat life she was living."

      @mr__unknownn: "She deserves the place she came from."

      @gayatrigupta: "This happens when success gets to your head!"

      While many slammed Ranu Mondal, some also came out in support of her and urged the netizens not to judge Ranu Mondal with just one video!

      success-gone-to-ranu-mondal-head-ranu-mondal-video-goes-viral

      @parantak_: "Here is a different approach to see this. It's not that the success makes you a egoistic person but it lets you realise your personal space and privacy which is nonexistent for most of the general people in India. People consider personal space of celebrities only that too out of fear. P.s.- Not giving conclusion on specific instance."

      @parshabhai_: "What's wrong! It's not the way to approach somebody. That woman had no manners. Ranuji is correct."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: ranu mondal
      Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue