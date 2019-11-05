Has Success Gone To Ranu Mondal's Head? Her Rude Act With Fan Caught On Camera!

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who rose to fame after a video of her singing went viral on social media platforms, is yet again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons! It's known to all that it was Himesh Reshammiya who provided a platform for Ranu Mondal and gave her a break in his film 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. Apparently, Himesh roped in Ranu Mondal to sing three songs for his film and post that, her fame touched new heights.

But as they say, everyone can't handle fame and it seems Ranu Mondal is no different! The internet sensation is being slammed by many netizens as a video of hers has been going viral. In the video, a lady can be seen tapping on Ranu Mondal's shoulder politely for a selfie.

Going by the video, one can figure out Ranu Mondal didn't like the tap on her shoulder and for the same reason, she can be seen reprimanding the lady fan. Check out the video below and also see how netizens reacted to the video...

@noneedofbluetick: "She need therapy!"

@ani.fatima.1800: "I don like her for this behaviour."

@vikrant11octt: "Haha.. her attitude is just like her voice -- BAD .. there are many other singers who are long lost n need to be given attention instead of this RANU mandal .."

@dangkamlesh: "She has forgotten wat life she was living."

@mr__unknownn: "She deserves the place she came from."

@gayatrigupta: "This happens when success gets to your head!"

While many slammed Ranu Mondal, some also came out in support of her and urged the netizens to not judge the budding singer with just one video!

@parantak_: "Here is a different approach to see this. It's not that the success makes you a egoistic person but it lets you realise your personal space and privacy which is nonexistent for most of the general people in India. People consider personal space of celebrities only that too out of fear. P.s.- Not giving conclusion on specific instance."

@parshabhai_: "What's wrong! It's not the way to approach somebody. That woman had no manners. Ranuji is correct."

