    Sudeep In Awe Of Salman Khan, ‘He Had A Ripped Body In A Month'

    Dabangg 3 is getting bigger and better. First, the announcement that maverick director Prabhu Deva would be directing the third instalment of the franchise sent fans into a tizzy. Next, the fact that Kiccha Sudeep is playing the antagonist has risen the hopes for the film.

    It seems that the friendship between Sudeep and Salman is growing day by day. Recently, the Makhi star had paid a visit to Khan's Mumbai residence and posted pictures on his social media account. Sudeep was accompanied by his wife and kid, who also seemed to have had a great time.

    Now, Sudeep has been gushing about Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Sudeep was all praises for the way the Kick star had shaped up for the movie.

    "When we started shooting the movie, he was slightly overweight; it was because of his other commitments. He was aware that [he wasn't as fit as he would like to be]. So, he hit the gym, and within a month, he had a ripped body, At this age, his determination is unbelievable. It made me hit the gym every day as I didn't want to look like a joker in front of him," Kichcha was quoted as saying.

    The Kannada superstar also spoke about his apprehensions of taking up the project when the makers initially approached him. "Salman is one of the biggest stars. So, you need someone with an equally strong personality to face him. I wondered why they had approached me. But when they explained the concept, I was convinced. Salman is full of life and treats me like family," he told Mid-Day.

    Though Sudeep is kicked about Dabangg 3, for now, it's Pehlwaan time. Speaking about the film, he said, "Shooting for the boxing and kushti sequences was tough. There were days when I would go back in my vanity van and cry as I was in immense pain."

    Pehlwaan is slated to hit theatres on September 12.

    Read more about: sudeep salman khan dabangg 3
