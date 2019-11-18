Watch Now: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana's First Short Film Is Out & Fans Are Shook!

A short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue' featuring Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has been released on YouTube and the latter is garnering praises for her acting chops. The short film has been written and directed by Theodore Gimeno and while sharing the video on YouTube, he wrote, "Really excited to finally bring to you this project I've been working on for the past year! I've been immensely lucky to work with such an amazing group of people: cast, crew, and friends that helped me turn this idea into something real! So that's really awesome. And hopefully you will have enjoyed it too! Thank you!"

The short film revolves around a young couple, who faces the realities of the relationship after they embark on a two-day long road trip.

Watch Suhana's short film here..

Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to Suhana's acting prowess..

Neel Joshi: "Beautiful acting, nicely narrated. This is how short films are, and should stay like. Well efforts put in right place. Wishing the best for Miama festival."

Aqilla M: "I am not comparing Suhana to her dad. She will have her own style. All the best Suhana Khan."

Rit Singh: "Suhana was a delight to see onscreen, I really liked the way she acted."

Alaska Mishra: "Wow couldn't ever imagine this girl could be so talented like I'm shook such a expressive personality in just few words wow and the guy as welll both got extreme talent Love it."

Tanisha Chauhan: "This movie is soooooooooo Awesomeeeeee!!!!! I loved it... Both the actors have acted so well n suhana ur expressions r so damn Goooood...u guys r really very talented n plz go on making more such movies.. ❤💯😍🔥."

Shristi Singh: "Amazing!!! Proud of Suhana Khan... This girl is one of the most talented in her generation. She will make into a superstar. Her acting skills are commendable. Glad to see her on screen 😍."

Aya Khaled: "That's what we call a short film. Loved the direction. Loved the performances. Suhana is great so is Robin. Way to go champs."

(All YouTube comments are unedited.)