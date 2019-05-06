SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan Is Promoting Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 In The Sweetest Way!

Ananya Panday is all excited for her debut, Student Of The Year 2, which also marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and is all set to hit the theatres on this Friday i.e., May 10, 2019. Speaking of her experience, while grabbing her first film, Ananya revealed to Bollywood Life, "I was all set to go to college, I was going to USC to study but I wanted to give it one shot before I left so I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This a dream come true."

Speaking of her dialogue 'Park here, Princess' and her family reaction to the trailer, she told, "To have an iconic dialogue was important for me because of my dad and everywhere we go people are like say 'Mamamia' and 'Imma joking.' My parents have downloaded the trailer and they watch it all the time."

Ananya also revealed how Suhana is all kicked about the movie and she has been promoting the movie in the sweetest way. She told, "Even Suhana and Shanaya keep sharing links and they show it to their friends. So, everyone is just very excited."

We're surely looking forward to Ananya's debut.