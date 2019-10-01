Suhana Khan Looks Magical In The Teaser Of Her Debut Film 'The Grey Part Of Blue'!

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana has grown into a fine lady and everyone is eagerly waiting for the star kid to follow her father's footsteps and join the profession of acting. While rumours of Suhana's Bollywood debut keep surfacing time and again, she is all set to make her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part Of Blue'.

The film's director Theodore Gimeno took to his Instagram page to share the teaser of the film featuring Suhana. He captioned it, "Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it's truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser." (sic)

Have a look at the teaser here.

The 50-second video includes several shots of Suhana minus any dialogues.

The star kid studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently studying at New York University. Sometime back, her father Shahrukh Khan attended her stage play Romeo + Juliet in London, in which she featured as Juliet.

After watching the play, the superstar took to his social media page and wrote, "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."

Speaking about his daughter joining films, Shahrukh earlier said in a Vogue interview, "Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they're all happy and keen to launch her. Like Karan [Johar]. But I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors."

