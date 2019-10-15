Suhana Khan's New Mirror Selfie Is Too Hot To Handle

It will only be fair to say that in the list of star kids, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular. Suhana, even before debuting in the industry, has managed to receive a lot of attention on social media. She even has many active fan clubs, who never fail to share some of the most adorable clicks of the PYT. There are several fan pages dedicated to her and they leave no stone unturned in making her get the maximum attention.

Recently, a new picture of Suhana was shared online and it is taking the internet by storm. In this photo, which is a mirror selfie, we can see her along with a friend, twinning in black. Suhana owned the space like a boss and completed her look with perfect make-up, that went with her outfit.

Earlier, it was revealed that Suhana is pursuing an acting course at New York University's film school. Her mother Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of Suhana walking up the stairs of the school. However, the video was deleted within a few hours.

Suhana, who completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England, earlier this year, took up the acting course. During her graduation, Shah Rukh and Gauri were standing proudly by her side and shared photos from the event too.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his daughter's career earlier this year, he said that he did not want her to learn acting from him. He said, "Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn't want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice."