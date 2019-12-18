Suhana Khan Is Slaying The Internet In A Red Outfit With Plunging Neckline!

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, but the star kid regularly creates waves on social media with her fashion sense. Suhana is currently pursuing academics in New York and fans are quite excited to see her step into her father Shah Rukh Khan's shoes.

While Suhana's Instagram account remains private, her fans manage to circulate her new pictures and it sends the internet into a tizzy. A recent click of Suhana is going viral on the internet where the 19-year-old looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red sleeveless bodycon top with a plunging neckline. With loose curls, blush pink lips and oodles of mascara, Suhana is winning hearts all over social media.

We came across one more picture on Instagram where Suhana paints a pretty frame and her dazzling smile is the centre of attention. Check out the picture here.

Meanwhile, Suhana recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film won a thumbs up on the internet.

Her best friend, actress Ananya Panday was all praises for her in a recent interview and a Hindustan Times report quoted her as saying, "Suhana is a brilliant actor. We used to do plays together in school and we did acting classes together. We actually went to the New York Film Academy together for an acting course when we were younger. Suhana is one of the most talented people I know. She is a great dancer, she sings, she does everything. I think she is amazing. I am really looking forward to her debut. Hopefully, the three of us (Shanaya, Suhana and Ananya) can do something together. That will be my dream come true."

Meanwhile last year, Suhana made her magazine cover debut with Vogue India's August 2018 cover. She was quoted as saying, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

