Sunaina Roshan's Boyfriend REACTS To Her Family Opposing Their Relationship!

Ruhail On How He First Met Sunaina

"She wants to restart her life on a positive note and wants her family to support her decisions." Speaking about how they came to know each other, Ruhail revealed, "We met first when I used to cover entertainment for a news channel. We reconnected through social media."

On Sunaina Claiming That Her Family Termed Ruhail A Terrorist

"This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today's liberal times which are totally uncalled for. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words."

He Points Out The Irony

Further pointing out that Hrithik was once married to Sussanne Khan, he further said, "Everyone can see the irony here."

For Those Who Ain't Aware

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sunaina had said, "I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars? I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn't saved his number as I didn't want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent's home last week. I got in touch with him through his office."

She had added, "I didn't want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it... They don't want me to meet him. I don't know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him."

Sunaina Had Approached Kangana And Her Sister For Help

Rangoli had tweeted how Sunaina had reached out to Kangana for her help and that she feared she may be harmed by Hrithik and his family. When Sunaina was asked about it, she said, "I got in touch with Kangana recently to ask for help, because she represents women power. I support women power and I support Kangana today. Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I."