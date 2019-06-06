English
    Sunil Dutt's 90th Birth Anniversary: Son Sanjay Dutt Pens An Emotional Wish!

    We all know that Sanjay Dutt shared quite a close bond with his father Sunil Dutt and the actor has been vocal about it in many of his interviews. On Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniversary today, his son Sanjay took to his Instagram page to share a black and white photograph of himself, along with his father and sister.

    An emotional Sanjay captioned the picture as, "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you." In the photo, a young Sanju is all smiles looking in the camera while her sister Namrata and father Sunil Dutt are also a part of the frame.

    As soon as Sanjay posted the photo on social media, fans inundated his accounts with messages. One user wrote, "Proud father's strong son... his blessings are always with you." Another posted, "Wish you a very happy birthday Dutt saab.. We all miss you!"

    Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt had starred together in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS.

    Earlier while fondly remembering his father, Dutt had mentioned, "Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud."

    On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, a remake of the Telugu flick Prasthanam, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

    Read more about: sanjay dutt sunil dutt
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
