English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sunny Deol Approached To Play A Grey Role In Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Aankhen 2

    By
    |

    Sunny Deol has been approached to play a grey role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aankhen sequel, filmmaker Anees Bazmee has revealed. "We have met a lot of people. We are negotiating with actors regarding dates and finance. Once things are finalised we will make a formal announcement. We did meet Sunny ji, we have known each other for a very long time. It is a grey character, it is a very nice role. Till the time formalities are not complete we can't say he is doing the film," Bazmee told PTI.

    At the grand launch event of the film in 2016, the makers had announced that Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz will join megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal in Aankhen 2. The film will be produced by Eros International and Tarun Agarwal.

    Sunny Deol Amitabh Bachchan

    The sequel goes on floor sometime this year and Bazmee says the delay is caused because of the then producer Gaurang Doshi. The director did not wish to share more details. "The delay was because of the producer. We will start work this year. Bachchan sahab is there in the film. It is going to be a multi-starrer so we need to finalise dates of all actors."

    Most Read: Salman Khan Responsible For Kareena Kapoor's Re-entry & Malaika Arora's Exit From Dabangg 3?

    The 2002 film, directed by Vipul Shah, narrated the story of Vijay Singh Rajput (Bachchan), a temperamental man, who is unceremoniously stripped of his duties as a bank manager and he decides to seek revenge by robbing the bank. He trains three blind men -- Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal - to do the job for him. The director says the sequel revolves around a casino heist.

    "There are some changes, we can't talk about it in detail. The film revolves around a casino heist, we are shooting it abroad. There will be three blind men, two girls and one antagonist. There are some eight to ten main characters." Asked if Kapoor, Arshad and Ileana, who were roped in three years back, will still be part of the sequel, Bazmee said, "Some will be there some won't be there.

    Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

    (PTI News)

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue