Sunny Deol On Doing Patriotic Films: Most Important Thing Is, Are We All Patriotic?

Over the years, Sunny Deol has featured in several patriotic films but the veteran actor says he has never looked at those movies as a sellable product. The actor, who has been part of high-on-patriotism films such as Border and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, said he chose his films on the basis of his role.

Asked how he views the current trend of patriotic movies, Sunny said, "Most important thing is, are we all patriotic? Do we love our mother and our country? It shouldn't be taken as a sellable thing. And that's how I have done my films. Whenever I have done anything, I have believed in the characters."

The actor said he has often played characters which are strong and fight for something. "That's my nature too. I go till the end. I am not the kind of person who gives up. Somehow that reflection comes across on screen. When I have done films on a patriotic note, people have connected with me more."

"Now the whole world has changed. Everything has become about marketing so, everything has to have a reason of 'why we do what we do'. If there's a season of something, let's make that, that's the mindset of people today."

He was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, Blank, which marks the debut of Karan Kapadia, son of Simple Kapadia and nephew of actor Dimple Kapadia.

Sunny said the newcomers today are well groomed and know what they do want to do. "Nowadays, newcomers are so well-prepared. Karan was sure about this project. He had already gone through it before me, which is very nice because then you own the character and the subject."

The thriller, also featuring Ishita Dutta, has been directed Behzad Khambata. Khambata has co-written the film Pranav Adarsh. Blank is scheduled to release on May 3.

Credits - PTI