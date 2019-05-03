Sunny Deol: BJP Lives In The Heart Of India & Our Party Stands For The People!

Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 on BJP ticket from the Gurdaspur constituency and the actor is all out canvassing, giving speeches and meeting people. During the massive road show from Khanuwal Chowk to Dinangar, the actor spoke to mediapersons by saying that he's confident he'll not only win the constituency but will win it with a huge margin.

''I'm here to win, to address the problems of the constituency and that of the youth.'' Pointing at the crowd present to catch a glimpse of him, he said, ''Look at the massive crowd. Most of them are youth. They have already showered their love and affection on me.''

Sunny Deol stated that BJP will win with a thumping majority and stated that thecitizens of India love the party and would bring it to power once again. ''Whether it is film industry or any other area, BJP lives in the heart of India. Our party always stand by the people.''

However, Sunny Deol's opponent and sitting Congress MP Sunil Jakhar took a dig at him by saying, "People are developing a perception about him that he is limited to cinema. Whenever he meets people and holds interactions with them, one will come to know about the real Sunny Deol.'' He further took a dig at him by saying he doesn't know to give speeches. ''He did not give any speech and just uttered dialogues from his movies."

The Lok Sabha election is currently ongoing and the results will be out on May 23, 2019.