Wait What! Did Sunny Deol Just Compare 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' To 'Star Wars'?

Sunny Deol's Thoughts On Creating A 'Gadar' Franchise

"That would be a beautiful idea if we could find a subject. There's a lot of love for the Deols. YPD (Yamla Pagla Deewana) was an interest(ing) concept but after the first film we couldn't get it right."

Did He Just Compare The Partition Drama To 'Star Wars'?

The actor further added, "Gadar for me is like Star Wars, the whole country has seen it. People see it as an Indo-Pak drama. I see it as a beautiful love story. With a great subject, it could be big."

Sunny Requests Everyone Not To Turn Films Into Fast Food

"I'm not praising yesteryear films or criticising the ones made today. All I'm saying is that don't turn films into fast food. Everyone wants a hit, but don't consciously work towards it. Sometimes, even I may have done films because of pressure, but for the most part, I've made films I believe in rather than run after what's in vogue."

Sunny's Reaction To His Son Performing Action Scenes In His Debut Film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'

"I was the first in our generation to be launched and this film made me realise what my dad (Dharmendra) must have gone through during Betaab. Unless you become a father yourself, you can't empathise with this pain, fear and love."

What A Newcomer Needs When He Steps In The Industry, In Sunny's Words

"I remind myself that I did, so he will too. Still, given that he comes from a protective family, it's good I've directed his first film. It's important for a newcomer to be fathered and while filmmakers in our time were more approachable, the scenario has changed today."