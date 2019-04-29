Sunny Deol Files Nomination From Gurdaspur, To Contest Lok Sabha Elections On BJP Ticket

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours of the morning, Sunny Deol filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab on BJP ticket and was accompanied by his brother Bobby Deol. Sporting a yellow turban and a blue shirt, the actor is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand in electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra took to Twitter and asked voters to bless his son and make him victorious at the polls. ''We seek your support and it will be your victory. This victory will be of brothers ond sisters of my Punjab. It (victory) will be of India's beautiful part of Gurdaspur.''

After filling his nomination papers, Sunny Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the SAD will also be present in the rally. After the rally, he will leave for Mumbai for casting his vote.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year. The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four times - 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.

Punjab BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Mailk, Haryana finance minister and party's election incharge of Punjab Capt Abhimanyu and Akali leader Gurbachan Singh Babehali also accompanied Deol. Deol will be addressing a rally at PUDA ground in Gurdaspur later in the day. Senior leadership of BJP and SAD will also be present at the rally.

(Inputs From PTI)