Sunny Deol: I Don't Know Much About India-Pakistan Relations Or Balakot Strikes

I Don't Know Much About India-Pakistan Relations

"I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan. I am here to serve people; if I win maybe I will have an opinion, right now I don't," Sunny Deol said to NDTV.

I Just Want To Work For The Country!

"I don't want to encash anything, I just want to work for my country. If I win, I will try to do good work. People often say that politicians never do anything. I thought why not and to change that I have joined politics. If your principles are right you can achieve anything."

Sunny Deol Praised PM Narendra Modi

"In the last five years, Modi ji has done a great job. I want him to continue with this good work. After all to keep the nation together and take it forward are signs of a good leader. I have come here to get connected with people. If I win I will work for these people. My father was associated with Vajpayee ji, I chose Modi ji," he said.

Sunny Deol Vs Sunil Jakhar

Sunny Deol (BJP) is pitted against sitting MP Sunil Jakhar (Congress) in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Gurdaspur constituency and the results will be out on May 23, 2019.