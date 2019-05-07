English
    Sunny Deol: I Don't Know Much About India-Pakistan Relations Or Balakot Strikes

    Sunny Deol is a politician with a difference and his latest statement proves it. While every other politician never misses a chance to bad mouth Pakistan, Sunny Deol was honest and spoke his mind openly by saying that he genuinely doesn't know much about the India-Pakistan relations and also stated he's not completely aware of all the details of the Balakot strikes. The actor said that he's here to just serve the people and wants to work towards the betterment of the country and its people.

    I Don't Know Much About India-Pakistan Relations

    "I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan. I am here to serve people; if I win maybe I will have an opinion, right now I don't," Sunny Deol said to NDTV.

    I Just Want To Work For The Country!

    "I don't want to encash anything, I just want to work for my country. If I win, I will try to do good work. People often say that politicians never do anything. I thought why not and to change that I have joined politics. If your principles are right you can achieve anything."

    Sunny Deol Praised PM Narendra Modi

    "In the last five years, Modi ji has done a great job. I want him to continue with this good work. After all to keep the nation together and take it forward are signs of a good leader. I have come here to get connected with people. If I win I will work for these people. My father was associated with Vajpayee ji, I chose Modi ji," he said.

    Sunny Deol Vs Sunil Jakhar

    Sunny Deol (BJP) is pitted against sitting MP Sunil Jakhar (Congress) in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Gurdaspur constituency and the results will be out on May 23, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
