Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Likely To Contest The Lok Sabha 2019 Elections From Gurdaspur Or Chandigarh

Sunny Deol becomes brand new leader of BJP | FilmiBeat

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Sunny Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport briefly last week. "The way my father (Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji," said Sunny Deol.

"Whatever I can do for this family (BJP) I will do it. I won't talk, I will show you through my work," he added. The party is likely to field Sunny Deol, the star of films such as Ghayal and Damini, from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elecrtions, according to sources.

The late Vinod Khanna had earlier represented Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from BJP. Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, is Sunny Deol's stepmother. The 'dhai-kilo ha kaath' actor also stated during a press conference that he "Wants PM Modi for the next 5 years."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referred to his blockbuster movie Border and said, "Sunny Deol made the film Border which showed how the feeling of nationalism and patriotism when portrayed beautifully on film can touch a cord with the people," and also Union Minister Piysh Goyal stated that "It cannot be acting when it comes from the heart.''

The Lok Sabha 2019 elections is currently ongoing and the results will be out on May 23, 2019.

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

(Inputs From PTI)