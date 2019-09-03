English
    Sunny Deol On What Went Through His Mind When His Son Karan Said He Wanted To Be An Actor

    Sunny Deol is all set to launch his son Karan Deol on to the big screen. Karan is making his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' which has been directed and produced by Sunny. When Karan decided to follow his dad, and grandfather Dharmendra, to become an actor, it wasn't a very simple decision to make. Sunny recalls that when Karan told him about it, he wanted his son to be absolutely sure about his decision. Read on.

    Sunny Deol On His Son Karan’s Decision To Be An Actor

    Talking to PTI, Sunny Deol revealed what went through his mind when Karan told him that he wanted to be an actor. "I asked him if he was absolutely sure about this. This is a profession which can hurt you, damage you. We have to be strong enough to face whatever comes our way. One needs to have love, passion and talent here. Acting is a compilation of a lot of realities of life which have to be brought together. I told him I support his decision. As a father, I'll be around him but eventually only he has to do everything," he said.

    The father-son duo now shares a professional relationship too as they are both working on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Talking about how it is to be on set with his son, Sunny said, "On set, you're not reminded every second that he's your son. When the camera is on, he's a character, an actor. If I don't get what I am looking for, I'll be at it. I don't feel something cannot be done. Let's at least give it a try? My whole journey has been like this. If you see my career, lots of my films have been with newer directors, producers, because that's the kind of a personality I have. I never followed any trend."

    Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also stars Sahher Bambba, and is scheduled for release on September 20.

