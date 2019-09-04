Sunny Deol Posts Video After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer Launch Gets Postponed Due To Mumbai Rains

The trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks the Bollywood début of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, was to release today at an event in Mumbai. However, the event has got postponed due to heavy rains in the city.

In an official video, Sunny Deol has stated that since he doesn't want any media person to go through any inconvenience owing to the incessant rain in Mumbai, he has decided to postpone the trailer launch event of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and that he will keep the media updated.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd, is set to release on September 20. The film, a love story, also marks the début of actress Sahher Bambba.

Not so long ago, while promoting the film, Karan Deol had revealed that he had first told his mother about his desire to become an actor. "She asked me if I was sure. She told me that there will be good days and bad days here and you have to really push hard during the bad days. When I told my father, even he asked me if I had thought it through.

"Then we broke the news to my grandfather (Dharmendra). He told me how in his days, the industry was like a family and now it has become corporate and the emotional connect has gone. He told me to stay true to myself and never succumb to the pressure to be anyone else."

We're really looking forward to watch the work of the Deol scion. Watch the video of Sunny Deol talking about the trailer launch of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas being postponed.