Sunny Deol REACTED LIKE THIS When Son Karan Told Him He Wanted To Be An Actor!

Sunny Deol's Reaction When Karan Told Him About His Acting Plans

The star kid told the leading tabloid, "Dad said we have to tell my grandfather as he is the boss in the house. When I did, he promised his support but cautioned me about the competition, asserting that I had to be mentally and emotionally strong."

Dharmendra Was Nervous For Him

He further added, "My grandfather was nervous for me, but gradually everyone eased into the idea."

Karan Deol On Starting His Career With A Romantic Film

I'm an intense romantic and I'm starting with a love story because I found it interesting. While we were brainstorming, the idea just came up and 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was born. Having said that, there's action in the film too as another side to my character is unveiled later in the film. It's a film about external factors which influence the lives of the couple and try to stop the romance from blossoming," shared Jr. Deol.

Meanwhile, Karan Has Signed His Second Film Even Before The Release Of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'

Without revealing details about it, Karan shared, "It is a comedy, very different from what I have done in my first film."