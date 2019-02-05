Sunny Deol's Son Karan Travels In Mumbai Metro To Commute To His Film's Sets; Check Out VIRAL VIDEO!

We often hear stories about star kids throwing tantrums and acting snobbish because of their privilege. However, Bollywood's 'dhai kilo ka haath' actor Sunny Deol has set a heart-warming example. The Deol Jr. has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs even before his debut film's release.

Recently, a video of Karan travelling in a Mumbai Metro to reach the sets of his film is going viral in the internet. The video features him dressed in a black t-shirt, grey track pants and wearing black sneakers and seems to be busy checking his phone.

Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is directed by his father Sunny Deol. Speaking about launching his son, Sunny had earlier said, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

He had further added, "As a father, I am always there with him. But I can't go and work for him or select things for him. It is up to us what we become as individuals."

In yet another interview, Sunny said, "When we came in the industry, there were no teenagers but now it's only teenagers who are encouraged to become actors. The competition is always going to be there but you can't shy away from doing what you wish to do because of the fear."

Interestingly, Karan's debut film borrows its title from one of the popular songs from his grandfather, actor Dharemdra's film Blackmail.

