English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sunny Deol Says He Is Not In Politics For Publicity

    By
    |

    Once upon a time, Sunny Deol was the darling of the masses, delivering one hit after the other. While actors like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, held on to their stardom, sadly Sunny's slipped away. But the Darr star has successfully entered politics, in what can be called as his second innings. The Gurdaspur MP defeated Congress' Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, earlier this year.

    Sunny Deol Says He Is Not In Politics For Publicity

    In an interview to a media agency, Sunny said that though there are a lot of reactions to his political entry, he doesn't pay heed to the same and added that he likes to do his work quietly.

    On being asked as to why he is not seen in the parliament much, Sunny said that he has been doing several things for his constituency without making too much noise about it.

    "My job is to do things and not blow my own trumpet. It isn't my job to go there and get myself clicked so people say, 'look he is such a good man, giving donations'," Deol told PTI.

    Adding that he is not someone who seeks publicity, the Yamla Pagla Deewana star told, "It's not that I don't want to do this (politics)... As a person, I know what I have to do and what needs to be done. I have done lots of things in this time which I don't like to talk about."

    "My personality has been to actually go (and do things). People interacted with me and I interacted with them. I'm not a politician by profession, I am just a human being who can interact, can feel the vibe of love, hate and anger and react to that. That's how you find solutions for things," he further said.

    Sunny has several things cooking up on the personal front too. He's launching his son Karan in his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, slated for a September 20 release this year.

    The film also sees the entry of newbie actor Sahher Bambba.

    More SUNNY DEOL News

    Read more about: sunny deol
    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue