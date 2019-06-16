English
    Sunny Deol: Shahrukh Khan Was SCARED Of Me Because He Was Wrong; Didn't Talk To Him For 16 Years

    Sunny Deol made a recent appearance at Rajat Sharma's show, Aap Ki Adalat and made some shocking revelations about his ugly fight with Darr co-star, Shahrukh Khan. For the unversed, Sunny Deol indulged into major cold war with SRK post the release of Darr as he had felt cheated by Yash Chopra. In his latest stint at Rajat Sharma's show, Sunny Deol went on record saying Shahrukh was scared of him.

    Sunny Deol On Not Talking To SRK

    Sunny Deol also went on to admit that he didn't talk to Shahrukh Khan for sixteen years post his tiff on Darr sets.

    Why Sunny Deol Felt Cheated After Watching Darr?

    While speaking about Darr chapter, once, Sunny Deol was quoted as saying, ''At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shahrukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain."

    He Had Further Added..

    "I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don't function in this manner. Maybe that's the way they want to get their stardom," had added Sunny Deol.

    Sunny Felt Yash Chopra Had Betrayed Him

    In an interview to Filmfare in 2001, the actor had also expressed his disappointment over Yash Chopra and had said, "I'll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn't a man of his words. I don't have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him."

    On the work front, the actor was last seen in Blank.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
