English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol Bags His Next Film After 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'; Read Details Inside!

    By
    |

    Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his father's directorial, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. But even before the young lad's first film hits the big screen, he has already bagged his second film.

    A few days ago while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Karan had revealed that he is already signed his next movie after 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Without divulging any details, the star kid had said, "It is a comedy, very different from what I have done in my first film."

    sunny-karan

    Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Karan Deol has been signed for Inder Kumar's next which is a comedy. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "After the stupendous sucess of Total Dhamaal, Indu ji has been planning a film for sometime. It's a comedy that will be bankrolled by a big banner and will have his trademark humour. He was looking for a younger cast for the movie and then he saw the promos of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This was much before the promos were out. He loved Karan's confidence and narrated him the script. Karan loved the whole idea and immediately gave his nod."

    Well, we must say that it would be quite interesting to watch Karan tickle our funny bone.

    Meanwhile, the trailer of his debut film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was supposed to be unveiled today in an event. However the makers cancelled the trailer launch due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

    Sunny Deol On What Went Through His Mind When His Son Karan Said He Wanted To Be An Actor

    More SUNNY DEOL News

    Read more about: sunny deol karan deol
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue