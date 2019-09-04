Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol Bags His Next Film After 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'; Read Details Inside!

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his father's directorial, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. But even before the young lad's first film hits the big screen, he has already bagged his second film.

A few days ago while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Karan had revealed that he is already signed his next movie after 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Without divulging any details, the star kid had said, "It is a comedy, very different from what I have done in my first film."

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Karan Deol has been signed for Inder Kumar's next which is a comedy. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "After the stupendous sucess of Total Dhamaal, Indu ji has been planning a film for sometime. It's a comedy that will be bankrolled by a big banner and will have his trademark humour. He was looking for a younger cast for the movie and then he saw the promos of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This was much before the promos were out. He loved Karan's confidence and narrated him the script. Karan loved the whole idea and immediately gave his nod."

Well, we must say that it would be quite interesting to watch Karan tickle our funny bone.

Meanwhile, the trailer of his debut film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was supposed to be unveiled today in an event. However the makers cancelled the trailer launch due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

