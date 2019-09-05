Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol TROLLED MASSIVELY After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer Hit The Internet!
Today, the trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas got unveiled and fans are anything but impressed with the work of debutant Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol. The 2-minute 17-second trailer shows the typical boy-meets-girl romance, wherein the lead cast meet on an adventurous trip and after a little bickering, fall in love. Next, follows the emotional and daredevil action sequences. While the trailer of the film has nothing new to offer, fans can't stop trolling Karan Deol for his acting chops! Check out some of the reactions below...
Krutika 150.0 ♥️ @BBMKruti
"#KaranDeol is bollywood's Rahul Gandhi 😂😭😂 Please watch the trailer of #PALPALDILKEPASS once and you'll feel @kamaalrkhan's performance in DeshDrohi was much better 😂😂😭😭😂😂."
QueenBee @vaidehisachin
"#KaranDeol worst than his father in acting........ hope he gets break in politics, this much acting is good in politics."
SAGAR SAHA @SagarRajSaha
"Flop! #KaranDeol is not nade for Bollywood."
Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI
"#PalPalDilKePaasTrailer is very bad. Before debuting karan deol should have done acting workshops. His dialogue delivery is ludicrous. #PalPalDilKePaas is a sure shot DISASTER."
Saaho From Tomorrow @CultVarun
"#KaranDeol looks like that friend who smokes sasta maal."
While Many Criticized, Some Also Praised Karan
Priyaranjan: "Its amazing. Beautiful locations,soulful songs,and that fighting scence...its look like young @iamsunnydeol IS back."
Dev Rawat @Omdevraj: "It was nostalgic to see our @iamsunnydeol aks in #KaranDeol first look at @0:26 sec #PalPalDilKePaas Superb!! Such a positive vibe of this young guy Amazing. @aapkadharam @thedeol."
At the trailer launch, when Karan was asked if he's ready to face criticism, he told reporters, "There is a lot of negativity and criticism in the industry. Papa told me that bad times make you who you are. He said that if I am prepared for that, then he is all behind me."
The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019.
(Social media posts are unedited.)