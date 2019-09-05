Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol TROLLED MASSIVELY After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer Hit The Internet!

Krutika 150.0 ♥️ @BBMKruti

"#KaranDeol is bollywood's Rahul Gandhi 😂😭😂 Please watch the trailer of #PALPALDILKEPASS once and you'll feel @kamaalrkhan's performance in DeshDrohi was much better 😂😂😭😭😂😂."

QueenBee @vaidehisachin

"#KaranDeol worst than his father in acting........ hope he gets break in politics, this much acting is good in politics."

SAGAR SAHA @SagarRajSaha

"Flop! #KaranDeol is not nade for Bollywood."

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

"#PalPalDilKePaasTrailer is very bad. Before debuting karan deol should have done acting workshops. His dialogue delivery is ludicrous. #PalPalDilKePaas is a sure shot DISASTER."

Saaho From Tomorrow @CultVarun

"#KaranDeol looks like that friend who smokes sasta maal."

While Many Criticized, Some Also Praised Karan

Priyaranjan: "Its amazing. Beautiful locations,soulful songs,and that fighting scence...its look like young @iamsunnydeol IS back."

Dev Rawat @Omdevraj: "It was nostalgic to see our @iamsunnydeol aks in #KaranDeol first look at @0:26 sec #PalPalDilKePaas Superb!! Such a positive vibe of this young guy Amazing. @aapkadharam @thedeol."