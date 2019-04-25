English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anupam Kher: Sunny Deol Is A Credible Man, Will Surely Win The Elections From Gurdaspur Constituency

    By
    |

    Veteran actor Anupam Kher Thursday described his co-star Sunny Deol, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Gurdaspur seat in the Lok Sabha polls, as a credible and a dependable person. Deol, 62, is pitted against sitting Congress MP and party candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP's nominee Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance's candidate Lal Chand.

    "Sunny is a very credible and a very dependable person and I think it (fielding Sunny from Gurdaspur) is a great choice," Anupam Kher said here. "I wish him great luck and I am 100 per cent sure that he is going to win," Anupam Kher told PTI. Deol and Anupam Kher have worked together in many films like ChaalBaaz, Salaakhen, Darr, among many others.

    Anupam Kher Sunny Deol

    After joining the BJP in Delhi on April 23, Deol had said, "Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it. I won't talk, I will show you through my work." Asked whether Deol would be as successful in politics as he was in Bollywood, Anupam Kher said there was nothing called as successful politician.

    A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    "The intention of the person, who is elected, should be to serve the people of his constituency. There is nothing called seasoned politician or something like that. The world has changed and youths are very smart," he said. "In fact they do not like clichs they like people who are earnest and honest, and who can deliver. From that point of view, the politics in the last 10 years has changed a lot.It is a completely different ballgame. Dynast is not going to survive," he said.

    To a question on elections in Chandigarh from where his wife Kirron Kher is seeking re-election, he said, "Rather than thinking of what the opposition is doing, we should strengthen on positive things. We should say what we can do and that should continue. I do not believe in just criticising the opposition. It is not going to help us."

    "She (Kirron) has shifted her base from Mumbai to Chandigarh five years back and settled down here. She was not a professional politician and she proves that you do not have to be a professional politician. You have to be a good intention person who wants to work for the betterment of people," Anupam Kher added.

    (PTI News)

    Read more about: anupam kher sunny deol
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue