Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter Nisha's Birthday In The Most Cutest Way; See Pictures Here

Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber recently celebrated her fourth birthday. To ring in the special day, the actress threw a Frozen-themed party for her little one.

Later, she took to her Instagram page to share a picture from the celebrations and wrote, "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!" (sic)

Her hubby too posted a picture of little Nisha cutting her birthday cake with her mommy's help with an adorable caption that read, "Nisha Kaur Weber. Love you more than I can ever explain . Happy Birthday baby love." (sic)

Here's one more video from Nisha Kaur Weber's birthday bash. Check it out here.

Sunny Leone and her hubby Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra. Last year, the couple became parents via surrogacy to their biological kids, Asher and Noah.

Speaking about why she chose adoption and surrogacy, the actress earlier revealed in an interview, "For me, I chose surrogacy and I chose adoption because I wanted to keep going and I wanted to keep working. That was my personal choice. I thought I was going to have one but I had three. I wouldn't change anything."

She also shared why she wants to be a working mother and added, "I believe that I'm a better mother, if I'm working and providing for my children than if I'm a stay-at-home mother. I feel that I'm a better person, I'm a better mother, I am a better human being working than not working. My children will thank me one day for working."

Sunny also spoke about how motherhood has changed her. Talking about it, she said, "Oh yes, I think it (motherhood) has changed me so much, but for the better. I have more patience and I know time management a little better."

