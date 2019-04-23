Sunny Leone HAMMERS A Troll For Saying 'Your Kids Might Not Want To Join Your Family Business'

Sunny Leone Royally Hammers The Troll

"Yeah, probably. Why would I do that? But if they want to join the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing. Or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line that I just launched, I think that's a great family business. Or the perfume line that I launched in the last two years. That would be a great family business that she would want to take over," said Sunny Leone.

I Want To Raise My Children As Good Human Beings!

"I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that's kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment. I doubt they would work in adult.''

End Of The Day, It's My Children's Choice

''Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it's their choice," she said.

On The Work Front

Sunny Leone was last seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar which released in 2017 and the actress was absent from the silver screen since then. However, she'll next be seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala where she plays a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release on July 19, 2019.