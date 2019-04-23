Sunny Leone HAMMERS A Troll For Saying 'Your Kids Might Not Want To Join Your Family Business'

English
    The Internet is sometimes dark and filled with terror as one can sit comfortably behind a screen and spew venom against anyone without being held accountable for their words and deeds. Just recently, Sunny Leone sat down for a chat with Arbaaz Khan for the show Pinch and the actor showed her a mean troll that said, "Family business probably is the last thing Sunny Leone will ever suggest her children as a career option." The troll was unfairly targeting her children and that's not good in any form. Thankfully, the actress slapped back hard at the troll and showed she's not the one to be messed around with.

    Sunny Leone Royally Hammers The Troll

    "Yeah, probably. Why would I do that? But if they want to join the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing. Or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line that I just launched, I think that's a great family business. Or the perfume line that I launched in the last two years. That would be a great family business that she would want to take over," said Sunny Leone.

    I Want To Raise My Children As Good Human Beings!

    "I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that's kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment. I doubt they would work in adult.''

    End Of The Day, It's My Children's Choice

    ''Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it's their choice," she said.

    On The Work Front

    Sunny Leone was last seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar which released in 2017 and the actress was absent from the silver screen since then. However, she'll next be seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala where she plays a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release on July 19, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
