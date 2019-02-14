English
    Sunny Leone & Her Hubby Snapped At Airport; Karishma Kapoor Goes Casual For Her Day Out In The City

    By
    |

    Sunny Leone and her handsome hubby Daniel Weber were snapped at the airport on Thursday afternoon. The couple was all smiles as they were snapped by the cameras. Karishma Kapoor was out and about in the city sporting a casual avatar when she was snapped. Neha Dhupia was snapped by the paparazzi at the gym. Kartik Aaryan was in the midst of Luka Chuppi promotions at the National College when he was snapped. Check out all the pictures!

    Sunny Leone Travels With Her Hubby Daniel On Valentine's Day

    Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were off somewhere when they were snapped at the airport today. Sunny looked chic in a maroon trench coat and knee high black boots, while her hubby Daniel looked very handsome in an all black avatar, wearing a black t-shirt, black denims and a black button up jacket.

    Karishma Kapoor Was Out And About In The City In A Casual Avatar

    Karishma Kapoor was out and about in the city today when she got papped. She sported a casual avatar in a grey sweater which read ‘femme power', and black sweatpants. Karishma attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday night and looked ravishing at the event!

    Neha Dhupia Hit The Gym On Thursday Afternoon

    Neha Dhupia was snapped at the gym today. She was wearing a camouflage jacket and a snazzy pair of sunglasses, with her hair up in a bun.

    Kartik Aaryan Promoted Luka Chuppi At The National College

    Kartik Aaryan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Luka Chuppi. Today, he was snapped at the National College where he was promoting the film. He looked cool in a graphic hoodie, jeans, and black sneakers. Kartik will be starring opposite Kriti Sanon in the film which is set to hit the theatres on March 1st, 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 22:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
