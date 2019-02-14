Sunny Leone & Her Hubby Snapped At Airport; Karishma Kapoor Goes Casual For Her Day Out In The City
Sunny Leone Travels With Her Hubby Daniel On Valentine's Day
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were off somewhere when they were snapped at the airport today. Sunny looked chic in a maroon trench coat and knee high black boots, while her hubby Daniel looked very handsome in an all black avatar, wearing a black t-shirt, black denims and a black button up jacket.
Karishma Kapoor Was Out And About In The City In A Casual Avatar
Karishma Kapoor was out and about in the city today when she got papped. She sported a casual avatar in a grey sweater which read ‘femme power', and black sweatpants. Karishma attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday night and looked ravishing at the event!
Neha Dhupia Hit The Gym On Thursday Afternoon
Neha Dhupia was snapped at the gym today. She was wearing a camouflage jacket and a snazzy pair of sunglasses, with her hair up in a bun.
Kartik Aaryan Promoted Luka Chuppi At The National College
Kartik Aaryan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Luka Chuppi. Today, he was snapped at the National College where he was promoting the film. He looked cool in a graphic hoodie, jeans, and black sneakers. Kartik will be starring opposite Kriti Sanon in the film which is set to hit the theatres on March 1st, 2019.
