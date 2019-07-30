Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ In Arjun Patiala Creates Hell For Delhi Man! Read To Find Out Why!

A situation created by the recent movie Arjun Patiala in the life of a Delhi man is getting unbearable for him. A certain Puneeth Agarwal is getting harassed on a daily basis by callers looking to speak to Sunny Leone. Read further to find out how this happened!

It all started with the recent Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon film, Arjun Patiala. In a particular scene where Sunny Leone makes a cameo, she gives her phone number to Diljit, after featuring in an 'item song'. Many who have now watched the movie, have been trying to call that number assuming that it must be Sunny's real number. But the phone number actually belongs to Puneeth Agarwal who lives in Delhi's Pitampura!

Puneeth Agarwal has been getting 100s of calls on a daily basis, by men saying lewd things, some who are harassing him, and others simply looking to speak to Sunny Leone.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Agarwal said, "On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number."

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do some shameful favours. I have filed a police complaint yesterday but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurance," he added. Puneeth is now considering dragging the matter to court.

When filmmakers use a phone number on screen, they usually make sure that the number is either not in use, or it is a number which leads to promotional advertisements. But this small mistake made by the makers of Arjun Patiala, is costing Puneeth Agarwal his peace of mind.

Arjun Patiala marks Diljit Dosanjh's second film in Bollywood. It also stars Varun Sharma alongside Kriti and Diljit. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the movie hit theatres on July 26. The film has garnered negative reviews from critics.

