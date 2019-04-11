Sunny Leone's Daughter Nisha Had A Cute Surprise For Her Mom & Dad's Wedding Anniversary!

Blow-a-wish

Here's a sweet moment from Sunny Leone's wedding anniversary celebrations where she and her hubby are seen blowing off the candles and making a wish.

Nisha Had A Cute Surprise In Store For Her Parents

The little one baked a cake for her parents. Sunny wrote, "Happy Anniversary @dirrty99 you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! the greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake."

How Sunny-Daniel's Love Story Began!

In an interview with the official Humans Of Bombay, Sunny revealed, "We met through Daniel's band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at 1st sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk-there weren't any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number & email ID.

What I liked is that he didn't call me, but emailed me instead-that's how we began talking.

Coincidentally, I was going to NY, where he lived when he emailed me saying, ‘You're never going to give me your number, are you?' Which is when I gave in & he asked me out."

The Proposal

"I was looking for a jewellery box. By the way, no man had ever bought me jewellery before. Daniel was the first one.

He got me this lovely mahogany jewellery box. But the ring was in his pocket. We were at home. It was nice and quiet with just our dogs and us. That's when he proposed. It was cute,' the actress revealed in a Filmfare interview.