Sunny Leone’s Diwali Photos Will Give You Some Serious Family Goals

Matching Outfits

She shared a few pictures in which all of them were seen in yellow outfits and wrote, "So nice to be a matching family with @dirrty99 for Diwali!!" While Sunny and Nisha were seen in yellow embellished lehenga choli, Daniel, Asher and Noah wore yellow kurta with white pants.

The Girls

She shared another picture and wrote, "Happy Diwali from the Weber's!!" In the picture, Nisha and her actor-mom can be seen sharing a lighter moment.

Happy Family

In another photo, Sunny, Daniel, Asher and Noah can be seen posing with happy smiles during the Diwali celebrations. Sunny and Daniel became parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018, through surrogacy.

Cute Nisha

Nisha, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday, can be seen posing with her parents in the above picture. Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur in Maharashtra.