 »   »   »  Sunny Leone Snapped With Hubby Daniel Weber And Their Kids

Sunny Leone Snapped With Family

Sunny Leone and her happy family were snapped by the paparazzi today. Sunny and Weber are both sporting a casual look. Sunny looks cute in a t-shirt, dark wash denims, and hair in a top knot, as she carries one of her baby sons. Daniel looks handsome in a grey t-shirt and khaki coloured casual pants as he walks their little girl Nisha.

Proud Parents

Sunny and her hubby look like proud parents to their three year old daughter Nisha, and just a few months old Noah and Asher. The couple adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in July 2017, when she was 27 months old. Their twin sons, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber were born through surrogacy in early 2018.

When Sunny Surprised Everyone With News Of Her Twins' Birth

Sharing the news of the birth of her sons, Sunny had posted on Instagram, "June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!" (sic).

A Loving Mother

When Sunny was on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, she was asked what made her choose adoption when it came to a family. Sunny said, "Both my husband and I really wanted to start a family, and we had been trying through surrogacy for years but it just wasn't working. In that time frame, we visited St. Catherine's, we visit there quite often, and one of the days we went into their nursery, and there were so many babies there that time. There's been time when we've gone in there and there are two or three babies but this time there were like, eight or ten babies. They were just so beautiful and cute, I would look at them and wouldn't see anything but you (baby) being mine, like you wouldn't even think you weren't biologically mine if I could have you."