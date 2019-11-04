Sunny Leone Takes Superhero Avatar; Announces 'Kore'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Saturday took to social media and introduced her superhero avatar to fans. Along with her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny unveiled 'Kore' -- the superhero. She captioned the photo stating that the hero is arriving "to finish all evil".

"The concept of a superhero is something that Daniel and I have been working on for a while, which gave birth to the superhero Kore, here to finish all evil," Sunny was quoted as saying by IANS. In the video that features her as a superhero, she can be seen sporting a figure-hugging costume with blonde hair. Catch the video here:

It can be noted that Sunny's costume, as well as the background, seem to be inspired by 'The Matrix'. An entire city can be seen in flames and the video shows Sunny moving around in a supercar in an obvious attempt to save the city.

A couple of years ago, when she was asked if she had any interest in the superhero genre by a fan, the 'One Night Stand' actor had said: "Yes, I want to play a superhero."

Kore is produced by Suncity Media Limited and the music of the video is composed by Daniel and Grammy-winning producer Ken Wallace.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone, who was last seen in a biopic based on her own life, is currently shooting for her next 'Coca Cola' with Mandana Karimi.

It is also being said that she will team up with Ekta Kapoor for a web series based on Kamasutra. According to Mid Day, "Both Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role. Set in the 13th century, the fictional series will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings."