English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sunny Leone Tops Most Googled Celebs List Twice In A Row!

    By
    |

    According to Google Analytics, Sunny Leone is the most googled celerity in India, in 2019. This is Sunny's second time being on top of the list. She has surpassed the like of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bollywood giants like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan.

    Sunny Leone Tops Most Googled Celebs List Twice In A Row!

    Sunny's recent biopic web series, 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone', has boosted her google searches. Through the series, she shares many important stories and anecdotes from her life.

    The analytics also show that most of her google searches are related to her videos. The largest number of searches originated in the north-eastern states of Assam and Manipur.

    Sunny is grateful to all the support she gets from her fans, as she said, "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me . It's a great feeling."

    On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the film Arjun Patiala, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Sunny had a cameo in the film. She is currently filming for various multi-language films in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

    MOST READ: Hard Kaur's Twitter Account Suspended After She Posts Offensive Video Against The PM

    More SUNNY LEONE News

    Read more about: sunny leone
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 19:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue