Super 30 Actress Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Vikas Bahl Controversy: What Was Film’s Fault?

It's known to all that the release of Super 30 got affected when director Vikas Bahl's name got dragged into sexual harassment allegations. Vikal Bahl, who's known for directing Kangana Ranaut's Queen, was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Last month, Bahl was given a clean chit in the sexual harassment case following an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, producer of Super 30.

While speaking to a media agency, Super 30 actress Mrunal says, "I thought about it but I realised, 'what's the fault of the film?' The story is so wonderful, I have seen everyone working hard, while we were filming, everything was ok."

"I didn't want the film to be affected. I'm glad that after everything, things have been cleared and the film is releasing on July 12. Every film goes through ups and downs, I'm glad the film is getting what it deserves," added Mrunal.

Apart from Vikas Bahl controversy, Super 30 also received flak for making Hrithik Roshan's face brown. However, Mrunal believes it was does to bring authenticity to the portrayal.

"More than the hair and the make up, what is important is to feel the character. I feel Hrithik has done an incredible job. Whenever I saw a glimpse of his performance as Anand Kumar, I thoroughly connected and enjoyed.

"I want people to just watch the film. To be honest, even I was tanned three shades darker in 'Love Sonia'. The fact that people were able to connect to my character was very important. Why should we not have that kind of make up?"

The actor said Hrithik was tanned even in Agneepath but nobody said anything at that time. "We forget how great a performer he is because of his looks. He has felt the character thoroughly. Hair, make up, costumes, these are just devices. What is important for an actor is to feel the character, something which he has done in an incredible way," she concluded.