Super 30: Anand Kumar & His Students Believe Hrithik Roshan's Portrayal Is 'Perfect'

'We Felt It Was Our Own Teacher'

Talking about how Hrithik has done justice to his portrayal, his students shared, "Watching the trailer, we all felt it was our own teacher playing the character on screen."

Anand Kumar Reacts To Hrithik's Performance

Hrithik has played me on reel with exuberance, there is not an iota of doubt about it. My students endorse Hrithik's performances to the T, " said Anand Kumar.

Anand Kumar's Mother Was Teary-Eyed After Watching The Trailer

"When I was selecting Hrithik Roshan, everyone laughed at me saying that he looks like a Greek god and I must select someone who could look the part.

But when I met him, he said that this film is very difficult and I will take time to even get into your character. He spoke to me. He sat with me for hours and hours.

When the trailer came out, my mother was teary eyed. My brother was also astonished. I have a two-year-old daughter who jumped in excited saying, "Papa, papa," recalled Kumar in an interview with Quint.

The Mathematician Claimed He Chose The Director & Actor For His Film

"Whenever there's a biopic filmmakers take rights for the story. Then they visit their homes, understand the story and write. But my case was different.

I chose them. Not just the script, but who will direct it, who will act. I decided everything. And I have worked with them on the script of the film. I used to end up in heated discussions with Vikas Bahl and Sanjeev Dutta. I didn't want any fiction in the story. Whatever's the real truth should be out there."