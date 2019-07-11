Super 30 Celebs Review: Hrithik Roshan's Performance Is On Another Level

Bollywood celebs are in awe of Hrithik Roshan after catching the special screening of Super 30. Filmmaker Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year"! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You."

Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Gets His Formula Right When It Comes To Inspiring Us!

Farah also went on to praise the director of the film, Vikas Bahl and wrote, "Director of #Super30 Vikas behl.. WHAT A COMEBACK!Flawless direction with every technician n cast member doing exceptional work.@sanjeevdutta @anaygoswami @AjayAtulOnline @CastingChhabra @mrunal0801 @PankajTripathi_ @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom n of course the Super30 kids,take a bow."

"And can't forget #AnandKumar .. what a story n what an inspirational life♥️ #super30," added Farah.

Nikhil Dwivedi also showered praises on Hrithik and wrote, "#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours."

The filmmaker also went on to praise the casting director Mukesh Chhabra and wrote, "#Super30 will be known & may even become a case study for its casting. Especially of those 30 Super students. Commendable how seriously @CastingChhabra takes his work."