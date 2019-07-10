Super 30 FIRST Movie Review: Critics Laud Hrithik Roshan's Terrific Performance

Subhash K Jha

Movie critic Subhash K Jha writes, "#Super30 every Indian should see this wonderful inspirational story of a mathematician who could work magic with numbers. This film will work its own magic with numbers. Take a bow, @iHrithik."

"#HrithikRoshan captures the ethos of Bihar in his remarkably astute performance in #Super30. @iHrithik doesn't 'play' Anand Kumar. He enters Anand's soul and captures his essence."

Akshaye Rathi

"Hearing terrific things about #Super30 from every single person who has watched it! Hope the film can set the box office on fire & inspire millions of students all over the country! All the luck to @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies & @FuhSePhantom!"

Mukesh Chhabra

"Watched #Super30 is such an important film to watch. Beautifully made. @iHrithik

is just outstanding he so good Can't wait for all of you to see #Super30 The amount of love and sweat put in to this film truly reverberates on screen. Superb!!!"

Girish Sharma

"@CastingChhabra proved no one can beat his cinematic sense of pure realistic casting. #super30 is the film to inspire..cry..get emotional & High Dreams. A masterpiece created by @iHrithik. Undoubtedly a Must watch film for Indian youth. 4.5****Star.."

All Eyes On D-day

If Super 30 strikes a right chord with the audience as well, then nothing can stop Hrithik Roshan from shining brightly! Keep watching this space for more updates on the film.