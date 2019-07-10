Super 30 FIRST Movie Review: Critics Laud Hrithik Roshan's Terrific Performance
We're here with the first review of Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited release, Super 30, which is a biopic of Mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019 and owing to the special screening for the media, many critics got to watch the movie and they're left all impressed with Hrithik's terrific acting chops!
Subhash K Jha
Movie critic Subhash K Jha writes, "#Super30 every Indian should see this wonderful inspirational story of a mathematician who could work magic with numbers. This film will work its own magic with numbers. Take a bow, @iHrithik."
He Further Adds..
"#HrithikRoshan captures the ethos of Bihar in his remarkably astute performance in #Super30. @iHrithik doesn't 'play' Anand Kumar. He enters Anand's soul and captures his essence."
Akshaye Rathi
"Hearing terrific things about #Super30 from every single person who has watched it! Hope the film can set the box office on fire & inspire millions of students all over the country! All the luck to @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies & @FuhSePhantom!"
Mukesh Chhabra
"Watched #Super30 is such an important film to watch. Beautifully made. @iHrithik
is just outstanding he so good Can't wait for all of you to see #Super30 The amount of love and sweat put in to this film truly reverberates on screen. Superb!!!"
Girish Sharma
"@CastingChhabra proved no one can beat his cinematic sense of pure realistic casting. #super30 is the film to inspire..cry..get emotional & High Dreams. A masterpiece created by @iHrithik. Undoubtedly a Must watch film for Indian youth. 4.5****Star.."
All Eyes On D-day
If Super 30 strikes a right chord with the audience as well, then nothing can stop Hrithik Roshan from shining brightly! Keep watching this space for more updates on the film.
Entertainment Journalists To BOYCOTT Kangana Ranaut After Her Ugly Spat With Reporter!