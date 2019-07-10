English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Super 30 FIRST Movie Review: Critics Laud Hrithik Roshan's Terrific Performance

    By
    |

    We're here with the first review of Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited release, Super 30, which is a biopic of Mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019 and owing to the special screening for the media, many critics got to watch the movie and they're left all impressed with Hrithik's terrific acting chops!

    Subhash K Jha

    Movie critic Subhash K Jha writes, "#Super30 every Indian should see this wonderful inspirational story of a mathematician who could work magic with numbers. This film will work its own magic with numbers. Take a bow, @iHrithik."

    He Further Adds..

    "#HrithikRoshan captures the ethos of Bihar in his remarkably astute performance in #Super30. @iHrithik doesn't 'play' Anand Kumar. He enters Anand's soul and captures his essence."

    Akshaye Rathi

    "Hearing terrific things about #Super30 from every single person who has watched it! Hope the film can set the box office on fire & inspire millions of students all over the country! All the luck to @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies & @FuhSePhantom!"

    Mukesh Chhabra

    "Watched #Super30 is such an important film to watch. Beautifully made. @iHrithik

    is just outstanding he so good Can't wait for all of you to see #Super30 The amount of love and sweat put in to this film truly reverberates on screen. Superb!!!"

    Girish Sharma

    "@CastingChhabra proved no one can beat his cinematic sense of pure realistic casting. #super30 is the film to inspire..cry..get emotional & High Dreams. A masterpiece created by @iHrithik. Undoubtedly a Must watch film for Indian youth. 4.5****Star.."

    All Eyes On D-day

    If Super 30 strikes a right chord with the audience as well, then nothing can stop Hrithik Roshan from shining brightly! Keep watching this space for more updates on the film.

    Entertainment Journalists To BOYCOTT Kangana Ranaut After Her Ugly Spat With Reporter!

    More SUPER 30 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue