English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Drops A SHOCKER; Reveals He Has Brain Tumour!

    By
    |
    Hrithik Roshan's Super 30: Anand Kumar reveals he has brain tumour | FilmiBeat

    Ahead of the release of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' which is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar's life, the latter made a shocking revelation that he has been diagnosed and is suffering from acoustic neuroma, a brain tumour.

    When quizzed why he was in a hurry to give a nod to a biopic at such an early age, an emotional Kumar shared how there is "no certainty of life and death" while speaking to ANI.

    Anand Kumar On Having A Biopic On Him

    Divulging more at the interview, Anand Kumar shared, "It would have been the best for me if the biopic was made while I was alive- where I could see its journey and watch it myself".

    Kumar's Shocking Revelation

    As reported by ANI, he further shared that it was some time back when he encountered an issue with hearing. Upon more medical examination and diagnosis, he got to know that 80 to 90 percent of his ability to hear from his right ear was disabled. With no improvement after undergoing ENT treatment, he got tired of the consistent struggle to get the right diagnosis. Later, in 2014 when he visited New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the doctors told him that there was no issue with his ear but the nerve that connects it to the brain where the tumour resides.

    He Is Under Constant Observation

    With acoustic neuroma in his system, the doctors told him that even if an operation is conducted, there are chances of massive complications. From the possibility of other senses like eyes also getting affected, the operation could not be performed but Anand is under constant observation where he goes for a periodic analysis to weigh the cancer every six months.

    Despite His Medical Condition, Anand Continues To Teach Students

    Anand also shared how his students of the batch of 2014, Super 30 students were the only ones who were aware but because of the fear of what follows, he did not want to share the news of condition with anyone. He revealed his daily movements stay as normal as ever but the constant pain and the struggles that come with it, are always there at their painful worst telling us at the interview to the news agency, ANI.

    Despite undergoing the condition, his spirit stays unfazed and undeterred where he continues to teach students.

    A renowned teacher who trains students for IIT-JEE, Anand Kumar, the name behind the coaching centre, Super 30 in Bihar who transformed the future of many as a teacher also got featured in TIME magazine in 2010 as ‘The Best of Asia'.

    Anand Kumar has a biopic to his name where Hrithik Roshan will be essaying his character in the upcoming film, Super 30 and, Kumar has been on a promotional spree ever since the announcement of the biopic. Taking the world of teaching and the power of knowledge all across, this announcement has surely sent shockwaves across the nation after the video surfaced from his interview to ANI.

    Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Gets His Formula Right When It Comes To Inspiring Us!

    More ANAND KUMAR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue