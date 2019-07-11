Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Drops A SHOCKER; Reveals He Has Brain Tumour!

Anand Kumar On Having A Biopic On Him

Divulging more at the interview, Anand Kumar shared, "It would have been the best for me if the biopic was made while I was alive- where I could see its journey and watch it myself".

Kumar's Shocking Revelation

As reported by ANI, he further shared that it was some time back when he encountered an issue with hearing. Upon more medical examination and diagnosis, he got to know that 80 to 90 percent of his ability to hear from his right ear was disabled. With no improvement after undergoing ENT treatment, he got tired of the consistent struggle to get the right diagnosis. Later, in 2014 when he visited New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the doctors told him that there was no issue with his ear but the nerve that connects it to the brain where the tumour resides.

He Is Under Constant Observation

With acoustic neuroma in his system, the doctors told him that even if an operation is conducted, there are chances of massive complications. From the possibility of other senses like eyes also getting affected, the operation could not be performed but Anand is under constant observation where he goes for a periodic analysis to weigh the cancer every six months.

Despite His Medical Condition, Anand Continues To Teach Students

Anand also shared how his students of the batch of 2014, Super 30 students were the only ones who were aware but because of the fear of what follows, he did not want to share the news of condition with anyone. He revealed his daily movements stay as normal as ever but the constant pain and the struggles that come with it, are always there at their painful worst telling us at the interview to the news agency, ANI.

Despite undergoing the condition, his spirit stays unfazed and undeterred where he continues to teach students.

A renowned teacher who trains students for IIT-JEE, Anand Kumar, the name behind the coaching centre, Super 30 in Bihar who transformed the future of many as a teacher also got featured in TIME magazine in 2010 as ‘The Best of Asia'.